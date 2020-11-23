Gardaí seek help locating missing man (50s) from Offaly

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 54-year-old man from Birr, Co Offaly.

Pat Walsh has been missing from the Birr area since 22 November.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and Pat’s family are “very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact”.

He is described as being approximately six feet tall, of large build and with grey hair.

Gardaí said he may be travelling in a grey Volkswagen Golf car with an ’08′ registration number.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Birr on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.