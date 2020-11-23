#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí seek help locating missing man (50s) from Offaly

Gardaí and Pat Walsh’s family are said to be “very concerned for his welfare”.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 23 Nov 2020, 10:48 PM
Pat Walsh.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 54-year-old man from Birr, Co Offaly. 

Pat Walsh has been missing from the Birr area since 22 November.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí and Pat’s family are “very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact”. 

He is described as being approximately six feet tall, of large build and with grey hair.

Gardaí said he may be travelling in a grey Volkswagen Golf car with an ’08′ registration number. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Birr on 057 916 9710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

