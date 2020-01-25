Gardaí seek help in finding 14-year-old from Athlone

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy from Co Westmeath.

Ronan Quinn was last seen on the evening of 22 January in Athlone.

He is described as being five feet six inches in height, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing a black puffa jacket, black runners and a baseball cap when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.