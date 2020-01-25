This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí seek help in finding 14-year-old from Athlone

Quinn was last seen on 22 January.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 1:10 PM
Missing Person Ronan Quinn.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy from Co Westmeath. 

Ronan Quinn was last seen on the evening of 22 January in Athlone.

He is described as being five feet six inches in height, of slim build with blue eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing a black puffa jacket, black runners and a baseball cap when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Ronan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090-6498550, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

Orla Dwyer
