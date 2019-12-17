51-year-old man missing from home in Co Offaly since last Thursday

GARDAÍ IN OFFALY have issued a public appeal for assistance locating a man who has been missing from his home for nearly a week.

51-year-old Tomasz Biesiada was last seen near his home at Easker Meadows in Tullamore on Thursday, 12 December.

He is described as being 6 foot 1 inch in height and of medium build, with grey, tight receding hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Tomasz was wearing a bright hat, a backpack and a beige jacket.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.