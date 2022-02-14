Have you seen William? Gardaí seek help finding 13-year-old missing from Carlow

When last seen, William was wearing denim jeans and a black North Face jacket.

THE PUBLIC ARE being asked to assist the Gardaí in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old William O’Leary.

William is described as being 5 feet and 5 inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He went missing from the Carlow area yesterday.

When last seen, he was wearing a blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, blue denim jeans a black North Face jacket.

Anyone with information on William’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

