Gardaí and cadaver dogs search Louth forest for murdered Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth

The PSNI believe the missing woman was murdered.

GARDAÍ ARE SEARCHING a forested area in Omeath, Co. Louth as part of investigations into the murder of a woman who was last seen in Belfast in 2017.

Saoirse Smyth (28) was last seen in Belfast on 11 April 2017 and the PSNI has said that enquiries have led to them to believe she was murdered.

Originally from Belfast, Saoirse had been living in Omeath and the PSNI says it believes she returned there in the days before she went missing.

Gardaí have now commenced a search of a forested area in the locality. Garda technical teams, a specialist forensic archaeologist and specialist cadaver search dogs are all involved in the search operation.

Gardaí previously assisted the PSNI by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018.

The PSNI said today that both forces are working together “to get answers for her family”.

“Saoirse was last seen in the Belfast area on 11 April 2017 and I believe she returned to Omeath, where she was living at the time, later that day. Since her disappearance there has been no contact with family or friends which is highly unusual,” senior investigating officer Darren McCartney said today.

Saoirse had distinctive red hair and was approximately five foot tall and of slim build.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who had seen Saoirse or was in contact with her since January 2017,” McCartney added.

Anyone with information on Saoirse’s murder or disappearance can contact gardaí or the PSNI.