Woman whose missing airport luggage contained parents' ashes has suitcase returned

A WOMAN’S SUITCASE containing her parents’ ashes has been returned from Dublin Airport after the bag went missing in transit from Canada, the BBC has reported.

Donna O’Connor flew from the US to Dublin via Canada at the end of last month to scatter her parents’ ashes in Ireland.

However, the ashes were stored in her check-in luggage which went missing alongside thousands of other bags in Dublin and other airports in recent weeks.

In comments reported by the BBC, O’Connor said she was contacted by a Dublin Airport employee Dermot who offered to drive the suitcase from the airport to her accommodation in Co Meath.

Advertisement

“Without the help of those who shared my story, I don’t think I would have it back,” the report quoted O’Connor as saying.

“I am so grateful for that and for Dermot’s kindness. The people of Ireland have been such an emotional support.”

She added that she was “so relieved” to get the suitcase back.

O’Connor told Newstalk’s Lunchtime Live programme earlier this month that she arrived in Dublin on 30 June. She waited at Dublin Airport for more than three hours for her baggage.

The BBC said her suitcase had been located after a number of weeks but it was sent back to her home in the US before being sent to Dublin Airport so she could scatter the ashes in Ireland as intended.