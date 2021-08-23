Swimmer rescued from water in Kerry after hours-long search

A SWIMMER HAS been rescued and brought to hospital after an extensive search in Kerry yesterday.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution said a search was carried out after clothes were found on a beach in Castlegregory during the day.

Fenit RNLI crew and the Rescue 115 helicopter were requested to launch and they set off at 12.40pm. Conditions were clear with calm waters and low tide.

The search was stood down in the afternoon before starting up again at 6pm. Two lifeboats searched the water and the helicopter searched from overhead.

At 8.30pm, volunteer lifeboat crew located the missing swimmer after spotting a head in the water. They were conscious but it’s not known how long they had been in the water.

An ambulance met the crew and Fenit Harbour and brought the swimmer to the hospital.

The swimmer was found about two-and-a-half miles off Castlegregory beach.

“After a long and exhaustive search, members of the lifeboat crew were overjoyed to sight the missing swimmer in the water,” Fenit RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Gerard O’Donnell said.

“Even at this time of year, the water can be very cold and as yet we don’t know how long this person was in the water and when they entered it. When the lifeboat crew found them they were a good distance from the shore and were exhausted.”

He advised anyone going for a swim to let people know where they are going and when they are expected to return.