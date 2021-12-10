#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí renew appeal for help tracing missing teens who may be travelling together

Gardaí believe Helen and Jodie are currently in the Longford area.

By Adam Daly Friday 10 Dec 2021, 2:07 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Helen McDonnell and 16-year-old Joseph (Jodie) Burns.

Gardaí said their enquiries to date suggest Helen and Jodie may be travelling together, and believe they may currently be in the Longford area.

Helen McDonnell is missing from the Carlow area since Friday, 3 December.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height with a slim build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a black fur-lined coat, a cream sports top, black leggings and white runners.

Anyone with any information on Helen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Joseph (Jodie) Burns has been missing since Wednesday, 1 December and was last seen at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

He is described as being approximately 5 foot 11 inches in height with short blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

