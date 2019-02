Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a public appeal for information in relation to a missing 16-year-old girl.

Alannah Corrigan was last seen in Dun Laoghaire yesterday.

She is described as being 4′ 7″, of slight build and black hair.

Anyone who has seen here, or has any information related to her disappearance, is urged to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.