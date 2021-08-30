#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 30 August 2021
16-year-old teenage girl missing from Co Cork since Saturday

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh.

By Lauren Boland Monday 30 Aug 2021, 6:51 PM
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána

A TEENAGER HAS been missing from Youghal in Co Cork since Saturday.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in locating Reihaneh Mohamadzadeh, aged 16.

Reihaneh is described as 5ft 8” in height with long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white crop top and white tracksuit pants and beige three-quarters length padded gilet.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Midleton gardaí on 021-4621550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

