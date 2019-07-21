Appeal to trace teenager missing from west Dublin since Friday

GARDAÍ IN CLONDALKIN have issued an appeal for assistance as they seek the whereabouts of a teenager who has been missing from the area since Friday.

15 year-old Dylan Kinsella is described as being approximately 6 feet tall, of slim build, and with short black hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen on Friday, he was wearing a navy windbreaker jacket with camouflage sleeves and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and his family say they are extremely concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information that could lead to his whereabouts is being asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.