Gardaí appeal for help locating missing teenager in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Dublin.

Enisa Koci (16) is missing from Merrion Road, Dublin 4 since 30 May 2019.

Enisa was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday 30 May, 2019 in Dominick Place, Dublin 1.

She is described as being 5’5 in height, slight build, black hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen she was wearing white jeans, black runners, black bomber jacket and carrying a small pink backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01 666 8000, Irishtown Garda station on 01 666 9600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.