Gardaí issue appeal for missing 15-year-old teenager

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Katie Boswell.

The teenager has been missing from Tallaght since 4 September. She was last seen at 9pm on Friday when she left her home on Donomore Crescent.

She’s been described as being approximately five foot, two inches in height. Gardaí said she has a slim build, with green eyes and brown hair.

Gardaí are asking that anyone who has seen Katie to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.