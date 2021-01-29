Gardaí seek public's help finding missing teenager from Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have appealed for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager who was last seen in the capital yesterday.

Michael McDonald, who is 16 years-old, was last seen in the South Circular Road area of Dublin.

He is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height, of slight build and with short brown hair.

When last seen, Michael was wearing a navy blue jacket, a tracksuit and a body warmer with black runners.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in locating him is asked to contact Kilmainham garda station on 01 666 9700, any other garda station, or the Garda Confidential Line.