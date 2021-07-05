Teenager missing from Co Waterford for over a week

A TEENAGE BOY has been missing from Co Waterford for over a week.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Jody Burns, who is missing from Tramore, Co. Waterford.

The 16-year-old has been missing since 27 June.

He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of average build with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

Gardaí say he may have travelled to Galway city and is known to spend time in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.