Monday 5 July 2021
Teenager missing from Co Waterford for over a week



By Lauren Boland Monday 5 Jul 2021, 4:42 PM
25 minutes ago 1,833 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5486450
Photo courtesy of An Garda Síochána



A TEENAGE BOY has been missing from Co Waterford for over a week.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Jody Burns, who is missing from Tramore, Co. Waterford.

The 16-year-old has been missing since 27 June.

He is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of average build with blue eyes and sandy brown hair.

Gardaí say he may have travelled to Galway city and is known to spend time in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

