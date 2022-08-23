Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Search continues for wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone

The missing marsupial was last seen on the Gortin Road in Omagh on Sunday evening.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 9:31 AM
59 minutes ago 3,846 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5846913
Image: Shutterstock/Madeeva_11
Image: Shutterstock/Madeeva_11

A WALLABY REMAINS missing in Co Tyrone after it escaped from Glenpark Estate on Sunday afternoon. 

Two of the small, Kangaroo-like animals arrived at the estate in Omagh on Sunday. One jumped over a fence and escaped a short time after. 

It was last seen on the Gortin Road in Omagh on Sunday evening – around 8km from the estate.

Richard Beattie, owner of the Glenpark Estate, said the search has been ongoing for the past two days for the missing marsupial.

“The biggest problem we have is just we’re so close to Gortin Glens Forest Park and there’s thousands of acres of trees,” Beattie told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland

He called on anyone in the surrounding areas who spots the female wallaby to contact the estate or local police so it can be returned to the enclosure. 

Beattie described her as around two feet in height with the “exact same” long tail and jumping style as a kangaroo. 

He said there’s a possibility the animal could have hidden in long grass. 

He added that she will be fine to survive on her own and that she poses no danger to the public. 

“If anyone sees her or sights her, don’t go near her. Stay clear of her because if you move in on her, she will move off again,” he said. 

“So if anybody sees her, stay well back and just contact Glenpark Estate or the police.

“We want to get her back. She’s a part of the open farm areas and we want to try and get her back into enclosure again.” 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

