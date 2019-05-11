Gardaí and family concerned for 56-year-old woman missing in Dublin

GARDAÍ IN KILMAINHAM have issued a public appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of missing woman Kenneth, known as Robyn, Melia.

The 56-year-old has been missing since Monday 6 May.

She was last seen at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

She’s described as being around 5’3″ tall with black hair and green eyes.

Kenneth’s (Robyn’s) family and gardaí are concerned for her safety as she had been under medical supervision.

Anyone who’s seen her or has information that may assist in locating her is urged to call Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.