Have you seen Andrea? 49-year-old woman missing since Wednesday

The Kildare woman has been missing since Wednesday.

The Kildare woman has been missing since Wednesday.

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Andrea McCollum.

She has been missing from Nurney, Co.Kildare since Wednesday, 20 July.

Advertisement

Andrea is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, dark bottoms and runners.

Gardaí and Andrea’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.