Have you seen Andrea? 49-year-old woman missing since Wednesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 49-year-old Andrea McCollum.
She has been missing from Nurney, Co.Kildare since Wednesday, 20 July.
Andrea is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie, dark bottoms and runners.
Gardaí and Andrea’s family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information on Andrea’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station 045 527 730, on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS