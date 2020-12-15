#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 December 2020
Joe Biden congratulated as president-elect by Republican leader

Mitch McConnell said “the Electoral College has spoken”.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Dec 2020, 4:40 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

SENATE MAJORITY LEADER Mitch McConnell has congratulated Democrat Joe Biden as president-elect, saying “the Electoral College has spoken”.

The Republican leader’s statement, delivered in a speech on the Senate floor today, ends weeks of silence over Donald Trump’s defeat.

It also comes a day after electors met and officially affirmed Biden’s election win.

“I want to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said.

“Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result.

“But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on January 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”

McConnell described Biden as someone “who has devoted himself to public service for many years”.

He also congratulated vice president-elect Kamala Harris, saying: “All Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

2.57009625 Mitch McConnell. Source: PA

McConnell prefaced his remarks with sweeping praise for what he characterised as Trump’s “endless” accomplishments during four years in office.

He said Trump and vice-president Mike Pence “deserve our thanks”.

The Senate leader cited Trump’s nomination and ensuing Senate confirmation of three Supreme Court justices, among other accomplishments.

McConnell’s remarks follow a groundswell of leading Republicans who have said for the first time that Biden is the winner of the presidential election, essentially abandoning Trump’s assault on the outcome after the Electoral College certified the vote.

For his part, Trump continued to push his claims of “voter fraud” in a new tweet today.

With states affirming the results, the Republicans faced a pivotal choice – to declare Biden the president-elect, as the tally showed, or keep standing silently by as Trump waged a potentially damaging campaign to overturn the election.

Their turnaround comes nearly six weeks after election day.

Many Republicans rode out the time in silence, enabling Trump to wage an unprecedented challenge to the voting system.

Some have vowed to carry the fight to January 6 when Congress votes to accept or reject the Electoral College results, while others have said Trump’s legal battles should continue towards resolution by inauguration day on January 20.

“It’s a very, very narrow path for the president,” Republican senator Lindsey Graham said.

“But having said that, I think we’ll let those legal challenges play out.”

Press Association

