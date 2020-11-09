US Senate leader says Trump ‘100% within his rights’ to fight presidential election results

US SENATE MAJORITY leader Mitch McConnell has said Donald Trump is “100% within his rights” to question the presidential election results.

The senior Republican’s first public comments since the result was declared came as the president’s allies on Capitol Hill have been reluctant to congratulate Joe Biden or push Trump to accept the outcome.

McConnell said the process will play out and “reach its conclusion”.

Trump has declined to concede the presidential race and is mounting legal fights, but there has been no indication or evidence of voter irregularities or widespread fraud in the election.

“Our institutions are actually built for this,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate.

“We have the system in place to consider concerns and President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said the Republicans’ refusal to stand by the election results is “extremely dangerous, extremely poisonous to our democracy”.

He said election lawsuits can be valid but they must be based on evidence and facts.

“Joe Biden won the election fair and square,” Schumer said.