#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Advertisement

Mixed martial arts fighter punched taxi driver in row over fare, court hears

The assault occurred in the early hours of 16 December 2018.

By Isabel Hayes and Brion Hoban Monday 15 Nov 2021, 4:12 PM
58 minutes ago 8,016 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5602256
File image of taxi signs in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock
File image of taxi signs in Dublin.
File image of taxi signs in Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock

A PROFESSIONAL MIXED martial arts fighter who repeatedly punched a taxi driver in a row over a fare will be discharged from the indictment if he meets the judge’s conditions, a court has heard.

Dylan Tuke (25) called the taxi driver a “sap” and a “fool” and told him “you’re not in your country now” before he punched him in the head and face, breaking the man’s front teeth.

The assault occurred in the early hours of 16 December 2018 after Tuke hurriedly jumped into the taxi without asking if he was available and told him to go to the city centre, Garda Elaine Duffy told Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The taxi driver was uneasy by Tuke’s behaviour and asked him to pay the fare upfront, which led to the argument.

After Tuke assaulted the driver and got out of the cab, he briefly returned to the car, causing the driver to run into a nearby fast food restaurant. Tuke then left the scene in another cab.

Another taxi driver who witnessed the assault said it was “horrific” and that Tuke was “like a man possessed”, the court heard.

After dash cam images of Tuke were circulated among gardaí, he was identified by a garda who “recognised him from the media”, the court heard.

Tuke, with a former address at Edenmore Ave, Raheny, and who now resides in Bathgate, Scotland, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to the driver at Main Street, Swords. He has no previous convictions.

At a sentencing hearing today, Judge Pauline Codd said the most significant aggravating factor was the threatening demeanour of Tuke and the threats he issued to the taxi driver.

Judge Codd said the offence was also aggravated by him pursuing the victim on foot and the victim being a taxi driver who was conducting a public service.

She said the court must take into consideration his co-operation, his age at the time, his remorse and the garda evidence that the offence was out of character.

She noted that while drinking alcohol was not a mitigating factor, it contributed to his acting out of character on the night concerned.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The judge said Tuke comes from a very difficult background and has had a very difficult upbringing.

She noted he has not come to adverse attention since the offence and that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had originally consented for summary disposal of the matter in the District Court.

Judge Codd said the appropriate sentence was 18 months imprisonment, but said she would defer the sentence until 4 April next, and impose a €200 fine.

She said that if Tuke does not come to adverse attention during the adjournment, she will deal with the matter under Section 100 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006. This section allows the court to discharge an accused person from the indictment.

Judge Codd also ordered that the €3,000 which Tuke had in court was to be handed over to the victim or to a charity of their choice.

About the author:

About the author
Isabel Hayes and Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie