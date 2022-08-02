Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

BBC's Mock the Week to end after 17 years

The BBC has axed the programme to “create room for new shows”.

By Sarah McGuinness Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 4:12 PM
1 hour ago 7,859 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831277
Mock the Week host, Dara Ó Briain
Image: Aled Llywelyn via Alamy Stock Photo
Mock the Week host, Dara Ó Briain
Mock the Week host, Dara Ó Briain
Image: Aled Llywelyn via Alamy Stock Photo

BBC TWO’S MOCK the Week is to end after 21 series and over 200 episodes.

The upcoming eight episodes of the panel show, fronted by Dara Ó Briain, are to be the last.

A BBC spokesperson said that the broadcaster had taken the “difficult decision” to axe the programme “in order to create room for new shows”.

In a statement from the programme’s production company, Angst Productions, Ó Briain said: “That’s it, folks; the UK has finally run out of news.

The storylines were getting crazier and crazier; Global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term Prime Ministers. It couldn’t go on.

He added: “Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, so many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call. It was a joy.”

A spokesperson for Angst Productions has expressed the company’s disappointment that the show is coming to an end and said that they hope the show “will be able to resurface somewhere someday in the future”.

They added: “However, the last 17 years on BBC Two have been an absolute blast, it’s been a great privilege to work closely with scores of truly incredible performers and we’d also like to take the opportunity to thank the BBC and all our many fans around the world for their support over the years.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie