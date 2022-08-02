BBC's Mock the Week to end after 17 years

BBC TWO’S MOCK the Week is to end after 21 series and over 200 episodes.

The upcoming eight episodes of the panel show, fronted by Dara Ó Briain, are to be the last.

A BBC spokesperson said that the broadcaster had taken the “difficult decision” to axe the programme “in order to create room for new shows”.

In a statement from the programme’s production company, Angst Productions, Ó Briain said: “That’s it, folks; the UK has finally run out of news.

The storylines were getting crazier and crazier; Global pandemics, divorce from Europe, novelty short-term Prime Ministers. It couldn’t go on.

He added: “Huge thanks to all our guests over the years, so many of whom went on to huge successes of their own, and never write or call. It was a joy.”

A spokesperson for Angst Productions has expressed the company’s disappointment that the show is coming to an end and said that they hope the show “will be able to resurface somewhere someday in the future”.

They added: “However, the last 17 years on BBC Two have been an absolute blast, it’s been a great privilege to work closely with scores of truly incredible performers and we’d also like to take the opportunity to thank the BBC and all our many fans around the world for their support over the years.”