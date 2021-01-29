HSE expects Moderna vaccine delivery to be cut as pharma firm reduces supply to EU countries

THE HEALTH SERVICE Executive (HSE) says it expects deliveries of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to be cut in February as several European countries announce shortfalls in the company’s shipments.

It emerged in recent days that the US drugmaker’s vaccine deliveries to Italy, France and Switzerland would be lower than expected.

The HSE has said it expects Ireland to also be impacted by the reductions and it is engaging with the manufacturer to understand the scale of the cutbacks.

“While we can plan for different scenarios with regard to vaccine volumes and deliveries, we cannot provide certainty at this time. The projected volumes and deliveries of vaccines remain subject to change,” the HSE said in a statement.

“Notice for delivery can be short, so we must be in a position to respond quickly. This underlines the fluidity of the process of rolling out vaccines against evolving information, in a constantly changing landscape,” it added.

The HSE said it does not expect any reduction in a delivery scheduled for 31 January, which remains at 6,000 doses.

A total of 32,760 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were received in Ireland this week. No other deliveries were scheduled.

French officials said yesterday that they expect 25% fewer doses of the Moderna vaccine while Canada said it would receive 78% of the doses it had expected in a shipment next week.

The reduced deliveries come as the European Union remains embroiled in a row with AstraZeneca over deliveries. Pfizer also said it needed to slow production in order to increase output in the long term.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy