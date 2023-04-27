First batch of 200 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees to be ready next month

THE FIRST BATCH of modular homes to house Ukrainians will be ready at the end of May, Government sources have said.

It is understood that around 800 Ukrainian refugees will be housed in the modular units from early June.

As of the latest CSO figures from February, there were just under 75,000 Ukrainian refugees in Ireland.

The Journal reported last week that only seven sites for modular homes to accommodate families fleeing the war in Ukraine have been found so far by the state, with no units yet completed.

When completed, the sites have a capacity for 312 rapid-build homes.

The plans for the sites, which are spread across the country, are part of the government’s humanitarian efforts to the Ukrainian crisis.

However, the current numbers set for delivery next month are some way short of the government’s own target of 700 modular homes.

It is now understood that the delivery of the units will be “staggered” over the next number of months.

Asked by The Journal about the lack of progress at a press conference this week, the Taoiseach said he was concerned that the Government had fallen behind on its targets.

“I do have concern that we’ve fallen behind on that target. We’ll be taking that up today,” he said.

Varadkar met with Minister Patrick O’Donovan who is over the Office of Public Works (OPW) yesterday.

A number of issues are understood to have arisen on sites where modular homes are to be located, such as sewers having to be relocated and ESB connection issues.

Access issues to the site have also arisen, it is understood.

Government sources have said they do not believe reaching the target is “too far off”.

Concerns have been raised about housing for refugees in the summer months, as hotels providing accommodation end State contracts in order to return to the tourism business.

Responding, Social Democrats Cian O’Callaghan told The Journal that it is difficult to understand why the Government only seem to be coming to grips with the practicalities of delivering modular homes on sites.

He said modular homes for refugees, as well as a form of construction that might help ease the housing crisis, has been discussed for months now.

Issues such as access, infrastructure and electricity connections should have been envisaged, he said, adding that the Government seemed to believe modular homes could be delivered “with the press of a button”.

O’Callaghan said that, at a “very late stage” , the Government only now seem to be dealing with the issues.