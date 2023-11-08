Molly and Thomas Martens both jailed for manslaughter of Irishman Jason Corbett

MOLLY MARTENS AND her father Thomas Martens have both been jailed for manslaughter of Irish businessman Jason Corbett.

The father and daughter were sentenced to 51 to 74 months minus time served by Superior Court judge David Hall this afternoon in the United States.

It appears that will work out to more active time in prison of between 7 months and almost 2 years.

The judge also ordered that Molly Martens be placed on suicide watch and undergo a psychiatric examination and any mental health treatment she needs.

Judge Hall had each of the defendants stand for their sentencing and after pronouncing the sentencing, each was handcuffed and led out of the courtroom by a sheriff’s deputy.

Prosecutor Alan Martin focused most of his attention on Molly Martens during his closing argument in a sentencing hearing on today, telling Judge David Hall that while her father Tom Martens had accepted responsibility for his actions in the death of his son-in-law Jason Corbett in 2015, Molly Corbett had not.

“She lived a lie,” Martin said, asserting that Molly Corbett had acted on “her desire for what she did not have” – namely, custody of Jason Corbett’s two children by his previous wife, who died in 2006.

Martin claimed that Molly Martens provoked an argument the night her husband died in hopes of setting the stage to get a domestic violence order that would give her custody of the children, whom she feared her husband was about to take to his native Ireland.

By Martin’s account, Molly Martens, who worked as the children’s nanny before marrying Jason Corbett, had planned even then to get custody of the children.

“Molly was all about the kids,” the prosecutor said. “And they are not her kids.”

Jason Corbett died during a rain of blows from an aluminum baseball bat wielded by Tom Martens on that August night in 2015, and Molly Martens struck her husband with a paver during the fight.

Martens told investigators he struck Jason Corbett because he was choking her daughter.

The prosecutor called Molly Corbett’s account of what happened the night her husband died as unreliable as other lies he said the woman had told that she had a dead sister, and had stretch marks from giving birth to Sarah Corbett.

Martin said Molly Corbett blamed everything that happened before the night of the death on Jason Corbett, and everything afterward on her own father.

Both father and daughter have entered voluntary manslaughter pleas as they face sentencing for the death of Jason Corbett in 2015.

Tom Martens pleaded guilty to the charge, and Molly Corbett pleaded no contest. Both acknowledge in their pleas that the force used against Jason Corbett was based on their fears but was also excessive.

The prosecutor cast doubt on Molly Marten’s claim she was strangled, saying that she didn’t tell investigators that in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Casting doubt on defense accounts of calling 911 immediately, the prosecutor said that Martens did not show the labored breathing on the 911 call that one would expect if it was made quickly.

Molly Martens looked the other way when the prosecutor talked about the impact of the crime on the two Corbett children sitting on the prosecutor’s side of the courtroom.

And those children and some close family members with them all got up and left the courtroom when the attorneys for Molly and Tom Martens got up to make their final arguments.

Doug Kingsbery, Molly Martens attorney, told the judge that Molly Martens told first responders that it wasn’t the first time that her husband had struck her, that she showed redness on her neck and that she got into a fetal position outside the home because she was in such distress.

Urine stains on Corbett’s pajamas are evidence of strangulation, he said

Kingsbery also said all the lethal blows against Jason Corbett came from the bat and not Molly Marten’s paving stone.

Attorneys for both Molly and Tom Martens asked the judge for lenient sentences with no more active time in prison.

One of Marten’s’ lawyers, Jones Byrd, told the court that an active sentence for his client would be a “manifest injustice,” noting he had already served 44 months in prison before he won a new trial because of errors in the first 2017 trial.

The case was expected to go to a new trial this autumn, but the plea deal intervened.