Molly Corbett secretly recorded argument with Jason Corbett six months before he was killed

MOLLY CORBETT SECRETLY recorded an argument between her and Jason Corbett almost six months months before her husband Jason Corbett was killed at their North Carolina home.

The incident took place on 17 February, 2015 in their home when the couple argued about Molly Corbett providing dinner to Jason Corbett’s son and daughter before he arrived home from this job.

Jason Corbett became angry because he wanted to eat dinner with his children, according to a video played yesterday in Davidson Superior Court.

Molly Corbett told him in a phone call that she was preparing soup for the children, and she asked her husband if he also wanted soup. Jason Corbett told his wife that he didn’t want soup.

When he arrived home, Jason Corbett argued with his wife, telling her that she was rude and ignorant when she asked his son to leave the room.

At one point, the couple were yelling at each other, prompting their eight-year-old daughter, Sarah Corbett, to urge their parents to stop yelling at each other, according to the video.

“You are not talking, you are screaming,” Sarah said to her father.

During their argument, Molly Corbett also asked 10-year-old Jack Corbett to go to his room.

“Don’t send him out of the room when I’m talking,” Jason Corbett told his wife.

Molly Corbett later offered to make pancakes for the family, but Jason Corbett raised his voice during the argument.

“We don’t like listening to fighting,” Jack Corbett told Jason and Molly Corbett.

The video was played during the sentencing hearing Wednesday for Thomas Martens and Molly Corbett in Davidson Superior Court.

Molly Corbett and her father entered arranged pleas Monday in Jason Corbett’s death.

Jack, who is now 19, and Sarah, who is 17, were in the couple’s home when Jason Corbett died.

Molly Corbett was the second wife of Jason Corbett, who had Jack and Sarah with his first wife who died in 2006.

Jason Corbett, 39, was found dead in his Davidson County home in North Carolina in the early hours of 2 August, 2015.

Advertisement

Jason Corbett, who was found dead in his North Carolina home in 2015

Thomas Martens, 73, who is accused of beating Jason Corbett with a baseball bat, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. Martens is a retired FBI agent.

Molly Corbett, 40, who is accused of striking her husband with a concrete brick, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Judge David Hall in Davidson Superior Court indicated that a no contest plea is treated as a form of a guilty plea.

Hall will determine the sentences for Molly Corbett and Martens.

Hall has said that he has the option of giving what would be the much more lenient sentence of probation without active time in prison.

Molly Corbett and Martens were charged with second-degree murder after they were accused of brutally beating Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a concrete paving brick.

Molly Corbett and Martens claimed self-defence, saying Jason Corbett attacked them and threatened their lives.

They said Corbett choked his wife and that Martens came to her rescue with a baseball bat he intended to give his grandson Jack.

Yesterday, Dr. Craig Nelson, an associate chief medical examiner in the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, testified that Jason Corbett’s cause of death was blunt force trauma to his head.

Nelson conducted an autopsy on Corbett’s body on 3 August, 2015. Corbett had multiple head injuries as well as bleeding inside his head, Nelson said.

A Davidson County jury convicted Molly Corbett and Martens in a high-profile trial in August 2017 of second-degree murder. A judge sentenced each of them to 20 to 25 years in prison.

However, the North Carolina Court of Appeals later overturned the conviction, finding that the trial judge made prejudicial decisions that prevented the two from mounting a defence.

The North Carolina Supreme Court affirmed the lower appellate court’s ruling, sending the case back to Davidson County for a re-trial.

The second trial for Corbett and Martens was scheduled to begin 6 November with jury selection in Forsyth Superior Court.

Judge Hall set that trial date in late April, after granting a request from the attorneys of Corbett and Martens in mid-February to move their trial from Davidson County to Winston-Salem.

The sentencing hearing continues today.