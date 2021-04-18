#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 18 April 2021
Have you seen Molly? The 16-year-old is missing from Monaghan since yesterday

Molly Greenan has been missing from Smithboro since yesterday afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 18 Apr 2021, 1:30 PM
Image: An Garda Síochana
Image: An Garda Síochana

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Molly Greenan.

She has been missing from Smithboro in Monaghan since yesterday afternoon.

Molly is described as being 5′ 2″ in height, of a slight build with shoulder-lengthblack hair.

She was last seen wearing a Navy t-shirt, black trousers and black and white Nike Air Max trainers.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Molly is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

