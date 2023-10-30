Molly Martens and father due in court ahead of retrial for murder of Jason Corbett

MOLLY MARTENS CORBETT and her father Thomas Martens are due to appear in court in the US today, ahead of their retrial over the death of Irish man Jason Corbett.

The pair were convicted in 2017 of the murder of 39-year-old Jason, Molly’s husband, who was beaten to death with a metal baseball bat and a concrete paving slab while he slept in his home in Wallburg, North Carolina on 2 August 2015.

The Martens’ pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed self-defence as the reason for killing the Irish man. Jason moved from Limerick to North Carolina with his two children from his first marriage following his marriage to Martens.

Tom Martens claimed he found Jason choking his daughter, but their trial heard evidence from police and paramedics who attended the killing scene that there were no visible marks on their bodies.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals had previously overturned their convictions in 2020, and the North Carolina Supreme Court upheld that ruling last year, sending the case back to Davidson Superior Court for a retrial.

They were granted the retrial after US courts ruled that certain evidence had been excluded and other evidence had been incorrectly included in the original trial, which prevented the pair from presenting a proper defence. They were later released on bail.

Jason Corbett’s family, including his daughter Sarah Corbett Lynch and sister Tracey Corbett Lynch, have travelled to North Carolina ahead of today’s hearing. They have fiercely campaigned on behalf of Jason since he was killed.

It is unclear what the nature of today’s hearing is.

With reporting from Michael Hewlett and David Raleigh