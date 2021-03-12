Molly and Tom Martens granted retrial for murder of Jason Corbett

THE NORTH CAROLINA Supreme Court has granted a full retrial to Molly Martens and her father Tom who were convicted of the murder of Jason Corbett.

39-year-old Corbett was murdered in his US home in Wallburg, North Carolina, on 2 August 2015 while he slept.

His wife, Molly Martens Corbett, and her father Tom, a retired FBI agent, were convicted of the business executive’s death by a US court in August 2017.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed self-defence as the reason behind their actions. Both are serving 20 to 25-year jail terms in high security prisons in the US.

Today, the North Carolina Supreme Court ratified a decision from the Court of Appeals which handed down a decision to reverse the judgements in 2017 and remand for a new trial.

The retrial was approved by four judges against three. One judge who argued against the retrial said the evidence against the defendants was “overwhelming”.

“Each defendant had the opportunity to argue and present their arguments of self-defense to the jury. Neither defendant has established the possibility of a different result,” the judge said.

Tracey Corbett Lynch, Jason Corbett’s sister, reacted to the news of the retrial on Twitter.

She said: “We are so disappointed and distraught that the Supreme Court of North Carolina has decided to grant a retrial to Tom and Molly Martens who admitted killing our beloved Jason – a father, a brother, a son and a loyal friend – who is dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons.