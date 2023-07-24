Advertisement

Andrea Staccioli/INPHO Mona McSharry [file photo].
# Paris Olympics
Mona McSharry sets Irish swimming record to secure Olympic qualification
The Sligo native swam under the 1.06 mark for the first time at the World Aquatics Championship.
MONA MCSHARRY HAS secured her qualification for the Olympics in Paris after setting an Irish record in the 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championship in Fukuoka, Japan.

The Sligo native won her heat in a time of 1.05.55 to advance to the semi-finals this afternoon as the second fastest across all the heats. This was her first time to clock under the 1.06 mark.

McSharry enjoyed a superb Olympics debut in Tokyo when she reached the final of the 100m breaststroke.

Earlier at the World Aquatics Championship, Danielle Hill finished in 27th in the Women’s 100m Backstroke after clocking a time of 1:01.51. Conor Ferguson swam a time of 54.36 to finish in 22nd in the Men’s 100m Backstroke.

