Passenger (40s) dead after car crashes into stray horse in Monaghan

FORENSIC COLLISION INVESTIGATORS are on their way to the scene of a crash fatal crash between a car and a stray horse in Co Monaghan.

A man in his 40s has died after the car in which he was a front seat passenger struck the animal last night on the northbound lane of the N2 at Creevy near Carrickmacross, with gardaí and emergency services notified at around 9.20pm.

Once emergency services arrived at the scene, they pronounced the man dead a short time later.

The two other occupants in the car, both adult males, were assessed at the scene by but did not require hospital treatment, according to a Garda statement on the crash.

Advertisement

The horse died on impact.

The N2 at the crash site remains closed this morning as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will examine the scene later. Local traffic diversions are in place.

The local Coroner was notified and the body of the deceased man has since been removed to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the tragic crash.

They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dashcam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042-9690190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.