Woman (50s) dies in single-car crash in Monaghan

GARDAÍ IN MONAGHAN are investigating a fatal single-car crash in which a woman in her 50s was killed.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Roslea Road out of Clones at approximately 5am this morning.

The woman, a passenger in the car, was fatally injured during the collision, according to gardaí.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the road is closed this morning as forensic tests continue.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward and are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera (dashcam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.