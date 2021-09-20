#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

Woman (50s) dies in single-car crash in Monaghan

Three others are being treated for their injuries following the early morning crash.

By Adam Daly Monday 20 Sep 2021, 8:55 AM
52 minutes ago 3,745 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553195
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ IN MONAGHAN are investigating a fatal single-car crash in which a woman in her 50s was killed.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Roslea Road out of Clones at approximately 5am this morning.

The woman, a passenger in the car, was fatally injured during the collision, according to gardaí.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of the road is closed this morning as forensic tests continue.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward and are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera (dashcam) footage to make it available.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie