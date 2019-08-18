Woman in her 50s in serious condition after car crash in Monaghan

A WOMAN IN her 50s is in a serious condition after a crash in Co Monaghan yesterday.

At around 5pm, a serious traffic collision between two cars occurred on the R179 at Corduffkelly near Carrickmacross.

The driver of one of the cars, the woman in her 50s, was removed by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital. Her injuries are understood to be serious.

Her passenger, a female in her late teens, and the driver and sole occupant of the second car, a man in his 40s, were both taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene, which had been preserved and local diversions put in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them about the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 7900 or on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.