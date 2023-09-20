Advertisement

Wednesday 20 September 2023 Dublin: 14°C
# carrickaderry
Teenager dies in single vehicle crash in Monaghan
The crash took place at about 1.30am this morning.
1 hour ago

A TEENAGER HAS died in a fatal car crash in Monaghan in the early hours of this morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred at Carrickaderry, Clontibret, Co Monaghan at about 1.30am this morning.

The male driver of the car (17) was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at Monaghan General Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

The scene of the crash on the old N2 road in Carrickaderry is currently closed pending a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Monaghan have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Clontibret area this morning between 1am and 1.45am, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
