Monaghan tragedy: Investigation ongoing into cause of crash as guard of honour held in Clones

INVESTIGATIONS ARE CONTINUING into the cause of a crash in Co Monaghan in which two teenage girls died.

Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohammed, 16, were fatally injured when the car in which they were travelling crashed on the N54 at Legnakelly on Monday as they were being driven to a Debs ball.

Three other people were in the vehicle at the time and were hospitalised with their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

A female teenager (18) is in a critical but stable condition in Cavan General Hospital and a male teenager (18) is in the same hospital and continues to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

In death notices posted online, their families said Kiea and Dlava were best friends who died alongside each other. Funeral arrangements for both girls have yet to be announced.

Last night, as Kiea’s remains were removed from a funeral home in Monaghan town and brought to Clones, hundreds of people from the local community stood on Monaghan Street and at the town square, The Diamond, as a mark of support for the family.

A cortege of motorbikes and cars followed the hearse carrying the white coffin as it moved slowly through the town, stopping briefly outside a home where it is understood relatives of Dalava live.

Alamy Stock Photo People form a guard of honour as the hearse carrying the remains of Kiea McCann arrives to the family home in Clones, Co. Monaghan. Alamy Stock Photo

Some of those in the crowd wept and consoled each other as the hearse passed by.

The families of the victims are said to be “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock in the aftermath of the fatal crash.

The scene on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly was closed in the 24 hours after the crash, but reopened on Tuesday evening following a forensic examination of the scene.

In a statement to the media last night, Superintendent Patrick O’Connell said the collision took place “when a single vehicle, which was carrying five people, left the roadway and collided with a tree”.

“This was a particularly traumatic incident for everyone involved and I wish to acknowledge and thank all of the first responders who worked closely together – particularly members of An Garda Siochana, members of the ambulance and fire service, the hospital staff, and indeed members of the public who stopped to render assistance,” he said.

“This tragedy continues to be extremely traumatic for our local community, particularly in the Clones and Monaghan area.

“We will continue to work closely with the teaching and management staff at Largy College to support the students and staff affected by this terrible tragedy.”

Superintendent Patrick O’Connell added that he and the families of the victims are “eternally grateful” to members of the public who stopped to give assistance at the scene of the crash.

Additional reporting from Press Association