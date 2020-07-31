This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 31 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan farmer jailed for six years for sexual assaults on his grandchildren

The 67-year-old man was convicted last March of sexual assault and child exploitation six years ago.

By Declan Brannan and Fiona Ferguson Friday 31 Jul 2020, 9:51 PM
24 minutes ago 4,215 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5165658
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A CO MONAGHAN farmer has been jailed for six years for sexual assaults on his grandchildren.

The 67-year-old man, who cannot be named to preserve the anonymity of his child victims, was convicted last March of sexual assault and child exploitation six years ago.

The abuse emerged in late 2014 after one child told her mother that her grandfather had made her watch a sexually explicit film on his computer before then forcing her to masturbate him. The court heard the man would frequently have the children stay for “sleepovers” at his home.

During the ensuing investigation gardaí seized the man’s computer and retrieved sexually explicit material entitled “daughter gives Daddy blowjob”. Gardai established that this material was accessed on the night in question.

A month after the first complaint emerged, another child described to gardaí that during a sleepover her grandfather was naked when he touched her while she was in bed.

A third sibling told gardaí that her grandfather put his hands inside her pants and told her it was their secret.

After his arrest the man told gardaí that the first child “made the whole thing up”. He also suggested that if anyone was abusing the children it was their father.

Gardai were then obliged to investigate this allegation against the man’s own son. In a victim impact statement this man, the father of the victims, told the court that the defendant has never shown any remorse for his actions.

Both he and the child’s mother told the court that they were subject to a campaign of intimidation by the defendant since the allegations emerged.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard they complained to gardaí about this and gardaí reminded the defendant that the conditions of his bail including having no contact with the complainants.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sentencing him on Thursday afternoon Judge Patricia Ryan said the victim impact reports had made a “harrowing read” and no one who heard them could forget them. She said they had set out strongly the effect on the children of having to come to court and not being believed.

She said the offences occurred in a place where they should have been safe and were a huge breach of trust by a trusted member of the family.

Judge Ryan noted in mitigation his previous good character, testimonials handed into court and his medical conditions. She imposed a sentence of eight years and suspended the final two years on strict conditions.

During a trial last March at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the man had pleaded not guilty to a number of charges of sexual exploitation of one child who was aged four at the time. He also denied sexual assault of two others, aged eight and ten.

The offending took place on dates sometime in 2013 and 2014 and emerged in November 2014.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brannan and Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie