Five men arrested following burglary in Monaghan town

Gardaí recovered stolen electronic devices with an estimated value of €50,000.

By Adam Daly Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 8:26 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING the burglary of a shop in Monaghan town have arrested five men and recovered stolen electronic devices with an estimated value of €50,000. 

On Saturday morning, gardaí were alerted to a burglary at a shop premises at Church Square.

Gardaí arrived at scene and discovered the shop front damaged and a large amount of property taken.

A follow up search was conducted by gardaí who stopped a car on the N2 a short time later.

A sledgehammer was found in the car along with all the stolen property from the shop – electronic devices with an estimated value of €50,000.

All five men (aged 19 to 30) were arrested and taken to Monaghan Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

One man is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station. 

A garda spokesperson added that a number of follow up searches took place in Dublin city centre and Co Kildare.

