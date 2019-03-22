This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 22 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court

James Joseph Cassidy will be sentenced on 29 April.

By Alison O'Riordan Friday 22 Mar 2019, 6:10 AM
22 minutes ago 854 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4554796
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MONAGHAN MECHANIC has been found guilty of IRA membership by the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

James Joseph Cassidy, 55, of Tullycollive, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, had denied membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army (IRA), otherwise Óglaigh na hÉireann, on 21 September, 2016.

In his opening address to the three-judge court at the end of January, prosecuting counsel Paul Greene SC said gardaí discovered a “water booster tube” during a search in and around Cassidy’s family home and sheds which he owned or had access to.

The prosecution said there would be evidence of this device’s similarity to one seized during another prosecution in Kilcurry, an area “not very far away from where we are talking about”.

He told the court that the Tullycollive area is “an unusually remote” part of Monaghan overlooking the border into Armagh and accessed by a minor road.

Counsel said gardaí found the gated property to have had a “high degree of security” with ten St Bernard dogs “who behaved rather aggressively”.

He said that gardaí also found three mobile phones and “items of Republican paraphernalia” that would be exhibited in the trial.

He said there would also be evidence of the accused’s association with a number of convicted IRA members and people of a group called the Republican Network Unity (RNU).

Chief Superintendent Christopher Mangan gave evidence during the trial of his belief that Cassidy was an IRA member on the date in question.

He claimed privilege on the sources of the confidential information on which his belief was based.

Detective Sergeant Oliver Flaherty, of the Special Detective Unit (SDU), told the trial that he was involved in the search of the accused’s premises and adjoining lands on 21 September, 2016.

The detective said that he found a black metal pipe, about 40cm in length, with drilled holes in a shed.

It was found on the floor in a small space between the rear of a vat or box and the wall.

It would not have been visible to anybody walking into the shed, he said.

Detective Inspector William Hanrahan, of the SDU, gave evidence that he had previously seen similar tubing in relation to “other IRA operations”, which was a booster tube.

Delivering judgment yesterday, Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, said that the court accepted the belief evidence of Chief Supt Mangan.

“He assured us on more than one occasion that his belief was not founded on the defendant’s arrest or detention and we accept these assurances,” the judge said.

The judge said belief evidence must be supported and corroborated by other evidence in the prosecution case.

The prosecution had relied on evidence seized during a search of Cassidy’s home and matters arising from his conduct prior to 21 September, he outlined.

The judge said that the length of the black metal pipe found in the accused’s shed was the first plank of supporting evidence relied on by the prosecution.

“The prosecution’s case is that this item is a booster tube which is an intricate part of an explosive type device,” explained Mr Justice Hunt, adding that the booster tube was similar to items seized at Kilcurry.

The judge said the defendant had denied any knowledge of the booster tube which was found in the shed and told gardaí that he did not own the shed and other people had access to it.

The evidence is that the accused was the only person using the shed at the time and the farm was in a “generally remote location”, which was not easily accessible to any third party, said the judge.

The judge said the court was satisfied that the likelihood of some person other than Cassidy placing the booster tube in the shed was “so remote and fanciful” that it could safely be dismissed.

“There is no evidence that anyone else had such access,” he said, adding that the presence of the booster tube in the shed was not an unfortunate coincidence.

Furthermore, the judge said the accused’s answers to gardaí concerning his knowledge of the booster tube were false and untruthful.

He said strands of evidence in relation to the booster pipe, a USB key and mobile phones were part of a “pattern of behaviour” that supported the belief evidence that the accused was a member of the IRA on the day in question.

Cassidy was remanded in custody until 29 April, when he will be sentenced.

Comments have been closed as sentencing is yet to take place.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Hundreds of couples livestreamed having sex in South Korea without their consent
    66,341  28
    2
    		16-year-old admits to raping and murdering 6-year-old girl in Scotland as he receives life sentence
    60,020  84
    3
    		Biker gangs to stand guard outside mosques during first Friday prayer service since terror attack
    50,978  0
    Fora
    1
    		It's the 'end of the road' for Ireland's first drive-in cinema as Movie Junction heads for liquidation
    361  0
    2
    		Meet CreditCruncher, the startup that's taking the law of late payments into its own hands
    320  0
    3
    		After Urbo never launched any bikes, Dublin City Council will re-advertise its licence
    31  0
    The42
    1
    		'We won't be playing this Saturday' - another team enters stand-off with GAA
    67,174  24
    2
    		'When I was at Ireland, I wasn't good enough to play for England'
    58,340  48
    3
    		'Up the Ra' - Declan Rice apologises after pro-IRA Instagram comments surface
    46,015  109
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Skin Deep: These are the beauty products I buy over and over again
    13,044  2
    2
    		Drake spent the day playing basketball and eating Eddie Rocket's in Tallaght yesterday
    8,454  1
    3
    		Linda Martin was having none of Amy Schumer in the nip on last night's Cutting Edge
    4,885  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Monaghan mechanic (55) found guilty of IRA membership at Special Criminal Court
    Google search for 'body decomposition' carried out on computer found in Patrick Quirke home, trial hears
    'My baby boy is gone forever': Man jailed for life for murdering fellow drug dealer
    HEALTH
    HSE conference to discuss pregnant women's use of epilepsy drug that is being compared to thalidomide
    HSE conference to discuss pregnant women's use of epilepsy drug that is being compared to thalidomide
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    DRUGS
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Two men arrested after firearm and drugs worth €320,000 seized during house search
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    EU
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    Waiting for clarity: Trust crumbles and tension builds in final Brexit days
    May asks EU for more time to deliver Brexit as MPs label her 'blame game' speech 'disgraceful'
    EU fines Google €1.49bn for blocking ads by rivals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie