Two men die in Monaghan road crash

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a single-vehicle road collision in Monaghan that took place earlier this afternoon.

Two men – one aged in their 30s and another in their 40s – were pronounced dead and their bodies remain at the scene.

The incident took place on the R181 between Castleblayney and Lough Egish at around 2.30pm.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

The road is closed with local diversions in place.

Road users with dash-cam footage who were travelling in the area between 2-2.30pm, along with anyone else with information, are urged to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 974 0668 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.