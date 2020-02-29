Man (20s) in serious condition after being struck by lorry in Monaghan

GARDAÍ IN MONAGHAN are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic incident that occurred on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum.

At around 11.15am this morning, a male pedestrian in his 20s was struck by an articulated lorry.

The man has been removed to Tallaght University Hospital and is in a serious condition.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from the Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney’s Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan.

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled in the area and have dashcam footage to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 240, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station.