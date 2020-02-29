This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (20s) in serious condition after being struck by lorry in Monaghan

The incident occurred just after 11am this morning.

By Sean Murray Saturday 29 Feb 2020, 12:30 PM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN MONAGHAN are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic incident that occurred on the N54 between Monaghan and Clones in the townland of Bandrum.

At around 11.15am this morning, a male pedestrian in his 20s was struck by an articulated lorry.

The man has been removed to Tallaght University Hospital and is in a serious condition.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured. 

Diversions are in place from the Monaghan side of the road traffic collision at Threemilehouse Road R189 diverting to Newbliss, Clones and from the Clones side at the Rosslea Road R187 to Sweeney’s Cross onto Scotstown to Monaghan. 

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled in the area and have dashcam footage to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77 240, the Garda Confidential Line or any garda station. 

