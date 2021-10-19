Truck driver (60s) dies in Monaghan collision

A truck driver in his 60s has died following a collision in Co Monaghan this morning.

Gardaí said they received reports that a tanker lorry had veered off the road on the N12 in Knockaconny and collided through a ditch on the roadside.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

The N12 Monaghan to Armagh road has been closed so Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was travelling on the N12 in Knockaconny this morning between 7:00am and 7:30am, and to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

