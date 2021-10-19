#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Truck driver (60s) dies in Monaghan collision

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Eoghan Dalton Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 5:38 PM
6 minutes ago 490 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5578894

A truck driver in his 60s has died following a collision in Co Monaghan this morning. 

Gardaí said they received reports that a tanker lorry had veered off the road on the N12 in Knockaconny and collided through a ditch on the roadside.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene. 

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda where a post-mortem is expected to take place.

 The N12 Monaghan to Armagh road has been closed so Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene while local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who was travelling on the N12 in Knockaconny this morning between 7:00am and 7:30am, and to contact them at Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred this morning, Tuesday 19th October 2021 on the N12 in Knockaconny, Co. Monaghan.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie