Man (20s) in critical condition following assault in Monasterevin

A MAN IS in critical condition in hospital following an assault in Monasterevin in Kildare overnight.

The man, who is aged in his 20s, was found unresponsive at the scene, following an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance to a premises.

He was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

A second man, aged in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for apparent facial injuries before being taken to Portlaoise Hospital in an ambulance. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene shortly after 12:30am at Dublin Road, Monasterevin.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made at this time. An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.