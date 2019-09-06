This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man due in court over money laundering charges totalling €1.1m

The man was found with €500,000 in cash at Dublin Airport in 2015.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 6 Sep 2019, 11:08 AM
35 minutes ago 3,001 Views No Comments
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN WHO was found with €500,000 in cash at Dublin Airport in 2015 will appear in court charged on a number of counts of money laundering offences today.

The man was due to travel to Brussels in 2015 when he was stopped by Revenue officers after an intelligence-led operation.

Gardaí launched an investigation, led by the National Economic Crime Bureau, and conducted follow-up searches.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the 36-year-old be charged with four counts of money laundering totalling €1.1 million.

He was arrested and is appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning. 

