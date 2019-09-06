Man due in court over money laundering charges totalling €1.1m

A MAN WHO was found with €500,000 in cash at Dublin Airport in 2015 will appear in court charged on a number of counts of money laundering offences today.

The man was due to travel to Brussels in 2015 when he was stopped by Revenue officers after an intelligence-led operation.

Gardaí launched an investigation, led by the National Economic Crime Bureau, and conducted follow-up searches.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed the 36-year-old be charged with four counts of money laundering totalling €1.1 million.

He was arrested and is appearing before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.