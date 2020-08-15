This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 15 August, 2020
Five males arrested and €70,000 in cash seized by gardaí in Dublin

The males were arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 12:30 PM
Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 12:30 PM
Some of the seized cash.
Image: Garda Press Office
Some of the seized cash.
Some of the seized cash.
Image: Garda Press Office

FIVE MALES HAVE been arrested by gardaí in Dublin and approximately €70,000 in cash seized as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering.

An intelligence-led operation was undertaken in the Rathcoole area of west Dublin yesterday by personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Garda Air Support Unit, as part of Operation Thor.

The operation resulted in the seizure of cash believed to be in the region of €70,000 and the arrest of five males – three adults aged in their 20s and 30s, and two juveniles – on suspicion of involvement in money laundering, contrary to the provisions of section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

The arrested males were detained in accordance with the provisions of section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Ballyfermot and Clondalkin garda stations.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who has responsibility for tackling organised and serious crime, said Operation Thor continues “to target organised crime groups that are suspected to engage in burglaries”.

“The five arrests made and the associated seizure of cash arises from the proactive targeting of these organised groups,” he added.

