Three people arrested in Sligo over illegal money lending

THREE PEOPLE WERE arrested today as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal money lending in county Sligo.

One man and two females were arrested on suspicion of extortion contrary to Section 17 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

A 46-year-old man is currently being detained at Ballymote Garda station. A 42-year-old woman is currently being detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station.

Both are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A 17-year-old girl was also arrested but has since been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.