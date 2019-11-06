TDs head to High Court to challenge Ceann Comhairle decision on 'money message' motion

FOUR TDS HAVE gone to the High Court this morning to challenge a decision by the Ceann Comhairle on a Solidarity-People Before Profit motion in the Dáil.

On Tuesday, the motion which seeks to unblock the veto over what is termed the “money message”, was not placed on the schedule for debates that day.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail refused to allow the motion, which seeks to change the standing orders or rules of the House, citing concerns about its constitutionality.

More than 50 bills put forward by the opposition have been blocked because of the government’s veto, known as a money message.

A money message is required by the government in order for a bill to proceed.

Solidarity-PBP TDs had put forward the motion to remove the government’s ability to block a bill on the basis of potential incidental expenses and costs.

Yesterday the Dail was suspended after Fine Gael ceann comhairle blocked us, completely undemocraticicaly from moving a motion to discuss their blocking of opposition bills such as the anti eviction bill, climate emergency bill, and the access to medicinal cannabis bill pic.twitter.com/9C6EO53QK4 — Richard Boyd Barrett (@RBoydBarrett) November 6, 2019 Source: Richard Boyd Barrett /Twitter

This morning, Rise TD Paul Murphy said he was en route to the Four Courts where he, Brid Smith, Richard Boyd Barrett and Gino Kenny will make an application to the High Court to prevent Ó Fearghail blocking the amendment to the standing orders.

“Our amendment is designed to end abuse of money message which government uses to block progressive legislation,” he said.

More to follow…