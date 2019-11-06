This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

TDs head to High Court to challenge Ceann Comhairle decision on 'money message' motion

The four TDs have said that the money message veto is blocking a number of progressive opposition bills.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 11:37 AM
57 minutes ago 3,766 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4881319
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

FOUR TDS HAVE gone to the High Court this morning to challenge a decision by the Ceann Comhairle on a Solidarity-People Before Profit motion in the Dáil.

On Tuesday, the motion which seeks to unblock the veto over what is termed the “money message”, was not placed on the schedule for debates that day.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghail refused to allow the motion, which seeks to change the standing orders or rules of the House, citing concerns about its constitutionality.

More than 50 bills put forward by the opposition have been blocked because of the government’s veto, known as a money message.

A money message is required by the government in order for a bill to proceed.

Solidarity-PBP TDs had put forward the motion to remove the government’s ability to block a bill on the basis of potential incidental expenses and costs.

This morning, Rise TD Paul Murphy said he was en route to the Four Courts where he, Brid Smith, Richard Boyd Barrett and Gino Kenny will make an application to the High Court to prevent Ó Fearghail blocking the amendment to the standing orders.

“Our amendment is designed to end abuse of money message which government uses to block progressive legislation,” he said.

More to follow…

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie