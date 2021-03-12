Gardaí warn young people being recruited to launder money they're 'destroying their futures'

YOUNG PEOPLE IN Ireland are being targeted by criminals, who convince them to allow their bank accounts to be used to illegally transfer money, gardaí have warned.

Over the past year, the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) has identified 700 suspected money mules with arrests being made “every day of the week”. The average age of those involved is 19.

Money mules are people who allow their bank accounts to be used by criminals.

Some people are recruited unwittingly, usually through a too-good-to-be-true earning opportunity via social media or word of mouth. Teenagers are particularly at risk because they are targeted in what appears to be a friendly approach by the criminal.

Advertisements for “get rich quick” or fake jobs on Facebook are also being used to dupe people.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan said the one recurring theme in all cases is that the money mules “never get a penny, these gangs don’t pay them”.

He warned that “every money mule will be caught” as it’s their details being used and the banks are obliged to report any suspected criminality.

“This is organised crime at its purest and every money mule that does any act to help launder money is helping organised crime. They’re assisting these gangs who are involved in all sorts of crime from people smuggling, to people trafficking to drugs, even in terrorism,” said Cryan.

“Every single time a person loses money from their bank account in a smishing scam, there has to be a corresponding money mule to launder the money.

“Every single time a company loses their money in an invoice redirect fraud or business email compromise fraud there has to be a money mule to take that money, to launder that money because otherwise criminals have to use their own bank accounts and that will lead to their verification and arrest.”

Cryan added that the pandemic has lead to a big increase in cyber-enabled crime as everyone has moved their activities online giving “far more opportunities for the fraudster”.

“The fraudster works from home. So this is ideal. They can target up to 10,000 people all around the world at the same time.”

In one ongoing investigation, gardaí identified 53 people who acted as money mules with €1.5 million being transferred through their accounts.

So far 32 people have been arrested in connection with that investigation, 17 of those are juveniles.

Of those arrested:

20 are male, average age 21, ranging 16 to 38

12 are female, average age 19, ranging 15 to 22

Most have no prior interactions with gardaí.

Cryan said the arrests come with “serious ramifications” for anyone who’s thinking of being a money mule to make ‘easy money’.

“Unfortunately, there is no easy money to be made out there,” said Cryan

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Conviction of up to 14 years

Current money laundering legislation has made it more difficult for criminals engaged in such activities to open Irish bank accounts, meaning that they are turning to alternative means to gain access to the proceeds of their crimes.

There are a number of consequences including arrests, charges and convictions for people who allow any individuals or groups to use their bank account, ATM card or pin number.

A conviction of this type carries a potential prison sentence of 14 years and could affect could visa applications to work in some countries; could place the person on terrorist watch lists; could affect their ability to work in the financial sector; and could affect credit rating and vetting applications.

An Garda Síochána are advising parents to educate their children on the dangers of acting as money mules, as it will “destroy their future”.

Cryan said parents should look out for signs that they may have become involved, saying young people are often stressed when they realise what they are doing is illegal.

Other red flags included the child suddenly having extra money and the appearance of increased spending on new clothes or technology. Teachers are also asked to be alert to the people in their classes recruiting money mules.

He said there have been incidents where people think they are helping out a friend and suddenly they see thousands coming into their account and “then they realise this is very, very serious”. The GNECB has seen cases in which up to €300,000 has landed in the account of money mules.

The advice from gardaí is – if you have received money into your account that you suspect to be from a criminal network – to report it immediately.

“Don’t allow the person to use your account and use you to be the criminal while they stay in the background,” said Cryan.