This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 7 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Monica Lewinsky producing latest American Crime Story series on Bill Clinton's impeachment

Earlier editions of American Crime Story focused on the cases of OJ Simpson and the murder of Gianni Versace.

By AFP Wednesday 7 Aug 2019, 10:31 PM
14 minutes ago 1,287 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4756700
Monica Lewinsky pictured with Clinton
Image: Globe Photos/PA Images
Monica Lewinsky pictured with Clinton
Monica Lewinsky pictured with Clinton
Image: Globe Photos/PA Images

MONICA LEWINSKY WILL produce a major true crime series on the impeachment proceedings against former US president Bill Clinton which is set to air just weeks before the 2020 election.

The third season of the American Crime Story franchise will dramatise events that saw White House intern Lewinsky and two other women become “swept up … in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century,” FX said in a statement.

It follows the network’s first two seasons of ACS, which dealt with the trial of OJ Simpson and the murder of Gianni Versace, respectively, and together earned a bevy of awards – and considerable controversy.

The announcement of season three prompted an immediate social media storm, with many users claiming a renewed focus on a sex scandal which nearly toppled a Democratic president would benefit incumbent Republican Donald Trump.

“People are going to be very interested in this around the presidential election and it is going to be a great show,” FX chief John Landgraf told a television critics’ gathering in Los Angeles, according to Deadline.

“I don’t believe it’s going to determine who the next president of the United States is going to be,” he added in response to the swift backlash.

Lewinsky said in a statement to Vanity Fair that she was initially “more than a little scared” to join the project, but ultimately decided to in order to “fully reclaim (her) narrative”.

“I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation,” she said, referring to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

“Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time,” Lewinsky said, noting that “this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen”.

The latest installment of the Ryan Murphy-produced franchise will star Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, who blew the whistle on Lewinsky’s affair with Clinton.

Lewinsky will be played by Beanie Feldstein and Annaleigh Ashford will portray Paula Jones, who sued Clinton for sexual harassment.

It will premiere on 27 September next year. The US election is scheduled for 3 November.

The limited series will be based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The second season of ACS, covering the 1997 murder of Versace, was dismissed as a “work of fiction” by his family.

The family said in a statement they had “neither authorised nor had any involvement whatsoever” in the series and reacted with particular fury to claims that Versace was HIV-positive.

The first two installments won a total of 16 Emmys. Production on season three starts in February.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie