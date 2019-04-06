This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 6 April, 2019
Three people released from custody after gardaí seized guns, drugs and a monkey in Dublin

Gardaí investigating organised crime gangs carried out a number of raids yesterday.

By Sean Murray Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 4:30 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE seizure of a significant quantity of guns, drugs, ammunition – as well as a monkey in a cage – have released three people from custody today. 

A number of raids took place in Dublin yesterday by gardaí probing the actions of organised criminals.

During a search on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, gardaí uncovered a powerful handgun as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Two automatic weapons were also discovered. 

A monkey in a cage was also removed from the premises. It is now being looked after by professional animal welfare officers. The marmoset is called George and is valued at around €2,000.

A significant amount of cocaine was also discovered.

The raids are understood to be linked to the operations of a gang currently involved in a violent feud. 

Two men and a woman were arrested by gardaí following the seizures.

The men have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman has been charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001, and will now appear in court at a later date. 

Comments closed for legal reasons

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

