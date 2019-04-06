Three people released from custody after gardaí seized guns, drugs and a monkey in Dublin

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE seizure of a significant quantity of guns, drugs, ammunition – as well as a monkey in a cage – have released three people from custody today.

A number of raids took place in Dublin yesterday by gardaí probing the actions of organised criminals.

During a search on the Ratoath Road in Finglas, gardaí uncovered a powerful handgun as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Two automatic weapons were also discovered.

A monkey in a cage was also removed from the premises. It is now being looked after by professional animal welfare officers. The marmoset is called George and is valued at around €2,000.

A significant amount of cocaine was also discovered.

The raids are understood to be linked to the operations of a gang currently involved in a violent feud.

Two men and a woman were arrested by gardaí following the seizures.

The men have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The woman has been charged under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act 2001, and will now appear in court at a later date.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee