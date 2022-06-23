#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Thursday 23 June 2022
Advertisement

28 cases of monkeypox have been detected in Ireland

All 28 patients with monkeypox are men and the majority are aged between 25 and 44.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 23 Jun 2022, 5:43 PM
1 hour ago 3,471 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5798432
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE HEALTH PROTECTION Surveillance Centre has been notified of 28 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Ireland since the beginning of an outbreak across a number of countries last month.

The total case figure in Ireland has increased by 14 since last week and represents the largest week-on-week increase in Ireland since the start of the outbreak.

All 28 patients with monkeypox are men and the majority are aged between 25 and 44.

The HPSC said these cases are not unexpected considering the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries.

For each case, HSE Public Health is following up with those who had close contact with a case while they were infectious. Public health risk assessments have been undertaken and those who were in contact with cases are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill.

A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

The WHO’s Europe office and the EU health agency ECDC said that 2,746 cases have been recorded in Europe alone as of Tuesday.

Some 84%of the cases have been found in Europe, with the most cases being reported from Britain, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Canada and France.

A committee of World Health Organisation experts met today to discuss the monkeypox outbreak and decide whether it constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

A PHEIC is the highest alarm that the WHO can sound, under the International Health Regulations – the legally-binding framework agreed by 196 countries on handling public health events that could cross borders.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Besides providing a PHEIC assessment, the committee members are set to give the WHO and its member states advice on how to better prevent the spread of the disease and manage their response.

There have been six PHEIC declarations since 2009, the last being for Covid-19 in 2020.

Today’s meeting was held in private and a statement on the outcome is expected tomorrow.

- With reporting from AFP.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie